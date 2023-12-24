WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTRF)

He got the call – and then he won the truck.

Scott Shonts of Daisytown in Washington County, Pa., was among the Drive for 10 Finalists who got a call from Neighborhood Ford Store Chairman Joey Thurby, letting him know he was in the running for a chance to win the Official Truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes.

And then Saturday, Shonts became the winner of the black-and-gold-wrapped 2023 F-150 Super Crew XLT Sport 4×4, the grand prize in the contest.

In addition to winning the truck, Shonts was hosted at pre-game hospitality at Stage AE and received tickets to this evening’s Thank You Fans game, sponsored by Ford. Neighborhood Ford Store is a 14-year sponsor of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was the 11th Official Truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers awarded in the history of the contest. The Ford F Series is the best-selling truck for 46 years and is the best-selling truck in Pittsburgh.

Thurby explained more about the contest:

“This year’s Drive for 10 finalists were randomly selected from among the thousands of eligible entries entered both in-person and online to win the Official Truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“In a change from previous years, the Finalists were announced throughout the season. Then today, we invited these folks to the hospitality center at Stage AE, gave them tickets to the Thank You Fans game, and then brought them on the field right under the goalpost in the endzone of Acrisure Stadium to reveal the winner of the official truck.

“This was truly the best halftime of the season,” Thurby added.

This year, finalists randomly selected a Steelers alumni jersey, and wore it in the endzone finale. The winner was chosen from hints about a Steelers alumnus. Shonts’s Steelers alum was Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes, who was on hand to take part in a “surprise” part of the celebration.

The nine finalists who didn’t win received gift cards, not to mention a memorable experience.