Two of the biggest Pittsburgh Steelers players were injured on Sunday, after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said Minkah Fitzpatrick will not play on Thursday but Kenny Pickett could play.

“The door is definitely ajar,” said Tomlin.

“Probably will be a game-time-type decision, based on the information that I’m holding here today with no structural damage and so forth to his ribs,” Tomlin said. “So, we’ll see how we’ll go through the week — his ability to throw, his level of comfort, his ability of effectiveness, etc., and let that be our guide in terms of determining his availability.”

Fitzpatrick will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

The Steelers take on the Tennessee Titians on Thursday night.