Move to tag Dupree leaves Steelers limited in free agency

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OLB Bud Dupree, DT Javon Hargrave, CB Artie Burns, S Sean Davis, OL B.J. Finney, TE Nick Vannett, LB Tyler Matakevich, LS Kam Canady.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DB Mike Hilton, RT Matt Feiler, S Jordan Dangerfield, DL LT Walton.

NEEDS: Bud Dupree bet on himself and won after team placed franchise tag on him following breakout 2019 in which he had a career-high 11 1/2 sacks. The tag, however, will come at a cost. Several veterans were cut to help Steelers get under salary cap, meaning they are unlikely to make same kind of splash in free agency as they did last spring, when they signed CB Steven Nelson, LB Mark Barron and WR Donte Moncrief.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $1 million.

