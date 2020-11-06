NFL fines Tomlin and Steelers for not wearing masks

(WTRF)- According to NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin have been fined.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been fined $250,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 for not wearing masks during the game vs the Baltimore Ravens.
This is the first noted fine for the Steelers and Tomlin for any COVID-19 related issues.
The Steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.
