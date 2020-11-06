NFL fines Tomlin and Steelers for not wearing masks

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

(WTRF)- According to NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin have been fined.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been fined $250,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 for not wearing masks during the game vs the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the first noted fine for the Steelers and Tomlin for any COVID-19 related issues.

The Steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.