A report came out during Super Bowl week saying Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson punched Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the face.

The punch happened before week four of the most recent NFL season when the Steelers took on the New York Jets.

According to Gregg Giannotti, the co-host of Boomer and Gio on CBS SPORTS, said Johnson punched Trubisky in the face because he was not getting the ball enough before their week four matchup vs. the Jets.

‘The bug in the locker-room was that wide receiver Diontae Johnson, punched Mitchell Trubisky in the face that week and that was the bug going through the locker-room’, said Giannotti

Giannotti said the punch was part of the reason why Trubisky ended up getting bunched for the rest of the season.

Johnson took to Twitter on Friday and said this was ‘Fake News!’

The Steelers lost to the Jets in week four 24-20 and finished the season with a 9-8 record.

Trubisky played in 7 games with the Steelers and finished with 1,252 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Johnson lead the Steelers with 882 yards but had 0 touchdowns.