PITTSBURGH– A Pittsburgh Steelers fan is needing the public’s assistance to find a Terrible Towel that was specially made after her partner passed away

Morgan Koester said she lost a Terrible Towel at Acrisure Stadium that was given to her by her parents after her partner Josh passed away.

The Terrible Towel in question says “Josh Cline, Biggest Fan.”

Koester says she is “praying so hard that someone at Acrisure Stadium accidentally picked it up thinking it was just a regular Terrible Towel and not one that is so special to me.”

Koester says she was sitting in section 520 and it could have been lost anywhere in the area to the bathroom area right below her seats.

“I know I could have another one made if I needed but it simply wouldn’t be the same. I have taken this towel to EVERY single Pittsburgh Steelers home game this season and I am absolutely devastated that I lost it today in the madness of the crowd while it was raining,” Korster added.

If you have any information on the Terrible Towel that was lost, message Koester here.