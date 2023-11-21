Pittsburgh Steelers have fired their offensive coordinator Matt Canada

Canada is has been the offensive coordinator for the Steelers from 2021, he was also the Quarterbacks coach in 2020.

PITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 28: Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during training camp at Heinz Field on July 28, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Head coach Mike Tomlin released this statement Tuesday “Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. I appreciate Matt’s hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career.”

Pittsburgh is 6-4 but has a negative point differential (-29).

Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan will be the new offensive play caller.

