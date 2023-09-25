After a win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Vegas the Pittsburgh Steelers had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to our CBS news partner KDKA, the charter flight, Airbus A330-900, landed in Kansas City at 5 a.m. due to an oil pressure failure in one of the plane’s engines.

Burt Lauten, senior director of communications for the Steelers says everyone is safe.

“Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today.”

KDKA reports that everyone was on the plane when it was inspected

The Steelers are expected to arrive in Pittsburgh at 10 am on Monday.

The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18 on Sunday night.