(WTRF) A unique exhibit highlighting the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers will be on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The temporary exhibit, ‘A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold,’ will include the Steelers six Lombardi Trophies, six Super Bowl rings, and all 27 of the Bronze Busts of the enshrinees who contributed to the team’s success all under one roof.

“First, we want to thank the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Rooney family for enthusiastically embracing the idea of an exhibit like this in the Hall of Fame and for assisting in making it possible with the loan of the official Vince Lombardi Trophies,” said Hall President Jim Porter. “Knowing that this is the 50th anniversary of the year that changed the franchise forever, it seemed fitting for the Steelers to be the first team honored this way, with many more special exhibits to come as the Hall continues to look for ways to celebrate the greatest players, coaches, contributors and teams in the game.”

There will also be other artifacts and memorabilia on display honoring the Steelers history, as well as Steelers-centric graphics and photos on multiple walls. Monitors will show team and player highlight films as well.

“We encourage every fan of the Steelers to see this once-in-a-lifetime collection of items on display and to get their pictures taken with the Lombardi Trophies, Super Bowl rings and Bronze Busts,” said Porter. “There has never been this kind of opportunity before.”

The exhibit will run daily from Jan. 20-Feb. 19 and will be the first in a series the Hall of Fame is introducing to honor specific teams.