Ryan Shazier announces retirement from professional football

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Former Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker, Ryan Shazier, announced his retirement from professional football.
Shazier made the announcement on his Twitter account with a video to his fans.
Shazier plans to step away from the game for a while and see “what else life has to offer.”
Shazier sustained a severe spinal cord injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 that initially left him unable to walk.
