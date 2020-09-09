Ryan Shazier announces retirement from professional football

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Former Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker, Ryan Shazier, announced his retirement from professional football.

Shazier made the announcement on his Twitter account with a video to his fans.

 Shazier plans to step away from the game for a while and see “what else life has to offer.”

Shazier sustained a severe spinal cord injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 that initially left him unable to walk.

