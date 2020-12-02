https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Steelers add C Pouncey to COVID-19 list against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play on Wednesday afternoon even as COVID-19 continues to infect players up and down their respective rosters.

The Steelers will be without perennial Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before Wednesday afternoon’s kickoff in a game delayed three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore.

Pouncey is the fourth Pittsburgh player to join the list in the past week. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, running back James Conner and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins are also out for Pittsburgh.

J.C. Hassenauer will start for Pouncey, with Benny Snell Jr. getting the first shot at replacing Conner. Pittsburgh tight end Vance McDonald is active after missing two games following a positive test for COVID-19.

The Steelers made quarterback Josh Dobbs, safety Antoine Brooks, running back Jaylen Samuels, linebacker Jayrone Elliott and tight end Kevin Rader inactive.

The Ravens promoted 10 players from their practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. Baltimore has been grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak for more than a week and will be playing without reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson among others. The team added safety Geno Stone to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Baltimore will also be without starting running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins. Gus Edwards will start at running back next to backup quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Baltimore made just two players inactive for the game, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and offensive tackle Jake Rodgers.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

