Steelers and officials investigating ashes being spread at Heinz Field

After a win vs. the Denver Broncos, the Steelers organization and local authorities are investigating a spreading of ashes at Heinz Field.

The ashes were reportedly scattered in the stands and partially in the south end zone.

A Steelers spokesman told WTAE-TV that fans are not permitted to spread ashes at the stadium. The Steelers have said they are aware of the issue and do not condone it.

According to the Funeral Consumers Alliance of Pennsylvania, individuals are allowed to scatter ashes on their own private property. Those wishing to scatter ashes on someone else’s property are advised to get permission from the landowner.