PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WTRF)- Pittsburgh Steelers announced their training camp schedule which starts July 28 at Heinz Field.

A couple weeks ago, Steelers also announced they will be hosting fans at Heinz Field for this years training camp.

This is the second year Steelers will not host training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe after being denied by the NFL to have practices at an off-sight location.