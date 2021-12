Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) scrambles before passing against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — According to reports, this may be the final season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Ben Roethlisberger expects this season to be his last as quarterback of the Steelers, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/Fju4XJlRln — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2021

It will reportedly be Big Ben's last season under the helm for the Steelers. 😳 pic.twitter.com/GjSKPOrTOX — theScore (@theScore) December 4, 2021

Roethlisberger joined the Steelers in 2004 after being a first round NFL draft pick, say reports.

While Roethlisberger and the Steelers have not made an official announcement on the retirement, Roethlisberger is said to have told associates, family and some people in the Steelers organization.

