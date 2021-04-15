Steelers bring back LB Williams on 1-year deal

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Vince Williams isn’t going anywhere after all.

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed the veteran inside linebacker to a one-year deal on Thursday, a month after they cut him in a cost-cutting measure.

Financial terms were not disclosed but the salary comes at a significant discount against what Williams was scheduled to make in 2021 before being released in March.

Williams, 31, played 121 games with the Steelers after making the team as a sixth-round draft pick in 2013. He served as an understudy to Lawrence Timmons, then took over the starting job in 2017. Williams had 479 tackles and 20 1/2 sacks during his eight seasons with the Steelers and formed a close bond with Ryan Shazier.

His return alleviates depth concerns the Steelers had at inside linebacker. Devin Bush’s comeback from a torn ACL that cut short his 2020 season is on track, and Rob Spillane, who replaced Bush after the injury, signed his exclusive rights free agent contract last month.

