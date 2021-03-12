https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Steelers bring back offensive lineman Finney on 1-year deal

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)B.J. Finney is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers signed Finney to a one-year contract on Friday, a week after Finney was released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Finney spent his first five seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh after the team signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent in the spring of 2015. He spent most of 2015 on the practice squad but made the 53-man roster in 2016 and served a variety of roles before leaving in free agency last March. He appeared in 59 games with 13 starts for the Steelers during his first stint in Pittsburgh.

Finney signed a two-year deal with Seattle last year, but was traded to Cincinnati in October in a deal that sent defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks. Finney appeared in just one game for Cincinnati.

The Steelers are in the midst of a significant reset along the offensive line following the retirement of nine-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey, the likely departure of left tackle Alejandro Villanueva in free agency and Adrian Klemm’s promotion to offensive line coach.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter