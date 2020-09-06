https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Steelers bring back QB Josh Dobbs, safety Sean Davis

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Quarterback Josh Dobbs and safety Sean Davis have reunited with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team claimed both players off waivers on Sunday, a day after they failed to make the 53-man rosters elsewhere. Dobbs was cut by Jacksonville – which traded for Dobbs last September – while Davis was let go by Washington.

Davis played 48 games across four seasons with the Steelers after being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft. His 2019 season was cut short by a shoulder injury suffered in a Week 2 loss to Seattle. The Steelers acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins a few days after Davis was injured, and the Washington, D.C., native signed a one-year deal with Washington in the offseason.

Dobbs, a fourth-round pick in 2017, appeared in five games for the Steelers in 2018. The Jaguars acquired him last September following an injury to Nick Foles, but Dobbs did not make it onto the field in Jacksonville.

To make room for Dobbs, the Steelers cut quarterback Devlin ”Duck” Hodges. Hodges achieved cult status briefly last fall when the undrafted rookie free agent ascended to the starting job in place of Mason Rudolph and an injured Ben Roethlisberger. Hodges went 3-3 as a starter while completing 63% of his passes with five touchdowns against eight interceptions.

The Steelers released defensive back Curtis Riley to create a spot for Davis.

Riley, however, isn’t going anywhere. He was among the 14 players Pittsburgh assigned to the practice squad Sunday afternoon. The Steelers also placed six-year veteran defensive tackle Dan McCullers, who was cut on Saturday, on the practice squad. Other notable players on the practice squad include linebacker Jayrone Elliott, running back Trey Edmunds, wide receiver Deon Cain and rookie safety Antoine Brooks Jr.

Pittsburgh opens the season at the New York Giants on Sept. 14.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter