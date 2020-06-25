Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football HOF game canceled

Pittsburgh Steelers

Canton, OH (WTRF)- According to Adam Schfter of ESPN, the Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic

This marks the first time the NFL has had to cancel an event on its calendar because of the pandemic.

The HOF game was scheduled to be played  Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6.

The annual HOF enshrinement ceremony has been postponed.

The Cowboys and Steelers are expected to be in the HOF game in 2021

The HOF kicks off the NFL season as being the first preseason game of the year.

