Steelers grab TE Freiermuth in 2nd round of NFL draft

Pittsburgh Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers are intent on giving Ben Roethlisberger as many weapons as possible before he calls it a career.

The Steelers selected Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the draft on Friday night, ignoring major concerns along the offensive line to address depth at tight end after Vance McDonald retired in January.

”When I saw that Pittsburgh area code (when I was drafted), I thought it was one of my Penn State friends pranking me,” Freiermuth said.

It wasn’t a joke, though it was a bit of a surprise. The pick is the second at an offensive skill position in as many selections for the Steelers. Pittsburgh selected running back Najee Harris in the first round on Thursday.

Freiermuth caught 23 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown during his final season at Penn State in 2020. He appeared in just four games for the Nittany Lions before going down with a shoulder injury. Freiermuth said the shoulder is fully healed and he’s been cleared for full football activities.

The 22-year-old Freiermuth joins a tight end group light on experience outside of veteran Eric Ebron.

While Ebron is basically relegated to pass-catching duties, Freiermuth is a bit of a throwback. He served primarily as a blocker as a freshman but still caught eight touchdowns on just 26 receptions. He added seven more scores as a sophomore and chose to play last fall even though he was already considered a coveted draft prospect.

It’s a decision Freiermuth doesn’t regret even with his season cut short due to injury.

”I’ve said this multiple times, I owe that university more than it owes me,” Freiermuth said. ”I have no regrets about going out there and playing this season and getting hurt … it’s the first major injury I ever had and hopefully the last one.”

Pittsburgh was so enamored with Freiermuth it chose to take a tight end rather than address depth and talent issues along the offensive line after center Maurkice Pouncey retired and guard Matt Feiler and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva hit the free-agent market.

The move follows the path the Steelers went down a year ago, when they selected wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round and centered most of their offseason moves on trying to give Roethlisberger plenty of options.

The 39-year-old quarterback has opted to return for an 18th season in 2021. Whether it’s a swan song remains to be seen, but the 6-foot-5 Freiermuth’s arrival does give Roethlisberger another big red zone target.

”It’s kind of weird that he’s going to be my quarterback now,” Freiermuth said. ”I can’t wait to go out there and catch footballs from him.”

