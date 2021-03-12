https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Steelers have many needs but little money in free agency

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (12-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, LB Bud Dupree, LT Alejandro Villanueva, RB James Conner, LB Avery Williamson, CB Mike Hilton, CB Cam Sutton, LG Matt Feiler, P Jordan Berry, DT Tyson Alualu, DT Chris Wormley, S Sean Davis, RT Zach Banner, LB Jayrone Elliott, DE Cassius Marsh, G Danny Isidora.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None.

NEEDS: The offensive line is in need of a major overhaul following the retirement of center Maurkice Pouncey and the expected departure of Villanueva and potentially Feiler. The running back room is also in need of new blood with Conner not coming back. The problem, however, is there isn’t much money to spend even after restructuring QB Ben Roethlisberger’s contract. Restructuring the deals for DE Stephon Tuitt and perhaps veteran CBs Joe Haden and Steven Nelson might free up a little more cash, but Pittsburgh is likely to remain pretty quiet on the open market and use the draft to address the biggest areas of concern.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $6 million. —

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter