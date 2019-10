PITTSBURGH (AP)The bold-faced names on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense kept repeating the phrase ''ball awareness'' over and over during the offseason, as if they could somehow speak the goal of creating more turnovers into existence.

It wasn't just empty jargon. For all the chaos of Pittsburgh's 1-4 start - from a steady stream of injuries at quarterback to a running game that's practically vanished to the vacuum left at wide receiver following Antonio Brown's departure - the defense is doing exactly what it set out to do after the team missed the playoffs last fall.