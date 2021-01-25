https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Steelers promote QB coach Canada to offensive coordinator

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t look very far to find a new offensive coordinator, promoting quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to the position on Monday to replace Randy Fichtner.

The Steelers opted not to renew Fichtner’s contract following a first-round playoff loss to Cleveland. Pittsburgh will now turn to Canada – hired a year ago to help develop a relationship with Ben Roethlisberger and mentor young backups Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs – to inject some life into an offense that sputtered down the stretch. The Steelers lost five of their final six games following an 11-0 start and finished last in the NFL in both yards rushing and yards per carry.

Fixing the running game during the offseason is a priority, but it’s just one of many Canada will face in his first year on the job.

Roethlisberger remains under contract for the 2021 season, but has seen familiar faces leave in recent weeks. Fichtner was let go earlier this month and tight end and good friend Vance McDonald announced his retirement last Friday. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner are free agents and the team is still searching for an offensive line coach to replace Shaun Sarrett, whose contract was not renewed.

Canada is hardly an unknown quantity in Pittsburgh. He served as the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Panthers – who share a training facility with the Steelers – in 2016, overseeing a dynamic attack that led to him being a finalist for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant.

LSU was so impressed it offered him the same title and a massive pay raise to come to Baton Rouge. Canada’s stay in the Bayou lasted just one season. He quickly moved on to become the offensive coordinator at Maryland and found himself thrust into the role of interim coach in 2018 when D.J. Durkin was suspended and ultimately fired in the aftermath of the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Canada led the Terrapins to a 5-7 record while directing an offense that put up more than 30 points seven times, including 51 in an overtime loss to eventual Big Ten champion Ohio State.

Canada’s promotion gives Pittsburgh some continuity and could play a role in whether Roethlisberger – who has a salary cap hit of more than $41 million for 2021 – returns. The two appeared to generate a solid rapport in their one season together. Roethlisberger and Canada could be seen working together on Wednesdays on fundamentals such as footwork.

Canada’s promotion was the second vacancy filled by the Steelers on Monday. Earlier in the day, the club hired longtime NFL assistant Alfredo Roberts as its new tight ends coach.

Roberts replaces James Daniel, who retired earlier this month after 17 seasons with the Steelers and 27 overall in the NFL.

Pittsburgh is the sixth NFL stop for Roberts. He spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, serving as running backs coach from 2017-19 before sliding over to tight ends coach this past season. Roberts previously coached for Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

Roberts played six seasons in the NFL from 1988-93, catching 48 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns in his career with Kansas City and Dallas. He won a pair Super Bowl with the Cowboys in the 1992 and 1993 seasons before going into coaching.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter