Steelers hire Grady Brown as secondary coach

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Grady Brown as their new secondary coach.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday. Brown replaces Tom Bradley, whose contract was not renewed at the end of last season. This is the first NFL job for Brown. He takes over a veteran unit that includes cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steven Nelson along with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds.

Brown’s decision to join the Steelers came less than a week after the University of Houston hired Brown to serve as the program’s cornerbacks coach.

Brown’s previous coaching stops include South Carolina, LSU, Southern Miss, McNeese State and Old Dominion.

The hiring means the Steelers’ coaching staff should be set going into 2021. Pittsburgh split with several assistants – including offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett – following a 12-4 season in 2020 that ended with a first-round playoff loss to Cleveland.

