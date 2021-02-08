https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Steelers hire longtime NFL assistant Sullivan as QB coach

Pittsburgh Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers filled their remaining coaching vacancies on Monday, hiring longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan as their quarterback coach, Chris Morgan as assistant offensive line coach and Matt Tomsho as quality control coach.

Sullivan replaces Matt Canada, who was promoted last month to offensive coordinator. Sullivan won two Super Bowl rings as an assistant with the New York Giants in 2007 and 2011. He spent 2020 as the director of recruiting at Army, his alma mater. Sullivan has spent 16 seasons coaching in the NFL, with stints that include Tampa Bay and Jacksonville.

He joins a quarterback room that enters 2021 with some uncertainty. Ben Roethlisberger is hoping to return in 2021, but has significant contract hurdles to clear in order to reduce a $41 million salary cap hit. Mason Rudolph is the backup, third-stringer Josh Dobbs is a free agent and the Steelers signed 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to a futures contract last month.

Morgan comes to Pittsburgh from Atlanta, where he spent the past six years as offensive line coach for the Falcons. Morgan’s previous NFL stops came with the Raiders, Seattle and Washington. Morgan fills the vacancy created when Adrian Klemm was promoted to offensive line coach last week.

Tomsho comes to the Steelers from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he was the wide receivers coach and strength and conditioning coordinator.

