(WTRF)–The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Carolina without their starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett sustained a concussion during last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers were unsure if Pickett would be cleared for Sunday’s match up against the Panthers.

The team released that the rookie would remain in concussion protocol and veteran Mitch Trubisky would be stepping in once again.

He started the first four games of the season before being dropped to QB2.

In their game against the Ravens, he jumped in when Pickett became injured.

Although Trubisky threw three interceptions that game, it seems as though Coach Tomlin and the Steelers trust his experience.

Mason Rudolph is set to be their back up.