Steelers make it official, sign FB Watt, OL Wisniewski

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Stefen Wisniewski is finally home. And the Pittsburgh Steelers now have the most Watts per capita of any team in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed the well-traveled Wisniewski to a two-year deal on Wednesday, bringing the veteran offensive lineman to his hometown. Pittsburgh also officially signed fullback Derek Watt, the older brother of outside T.J. Watt, to a three-year contract.

Both players reached agreements in principle with the team last week, but did not officially sign their contracts until Wednesday.

Wisniewski grew up in Pittsburgh and played at Penn State before embarking on a nomadic pro career that’s seen stops in Oakland, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Kansas City. His arrival gives the Steelers a dose of experience on the offensive line after longtime guard Ramon Foster retired and versatile backup B.J. Finney signed with Seattle in free agency. Wisniewski, who turned 31 last weekend, will be in the mix for the starting job at left guard.

Derek Watt, 27, spent four seasons with the Chargers, primarily as a special teams ace. He has 29 career touches for 201 yards and a touchdown as well as 35 tackles. He and T.J. give the Steelers two-thirds of the Watt family currently playing in the NFL. Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt remains with the Houston Texans.

