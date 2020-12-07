https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Steelers missing K Boswell against Washington

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without placekicker Chris Boswell when they put their unbeaten 11-0 record on the line against Washington.

Boswell is inactive because of a hip injury that forced him to miss practice during the week. Boswell started the season strong but had struggled of late, missing at least one field goal or extra point in three of Pittsburgh’s past four games.

Matthew Wright, signed to the practice squad last week, will make his NFL debut in place of Boswell.

The Steelers will also be without veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, who is out after injuring his knee last week against Baltimore. Cam Sutton, who typically plays as a nickel back, will start in place of Nelson. Starting running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey will both miss their second straight games because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Steelers also activated reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins off the reserve/COVID-19 list and added backup lineman Anthony Coyle off the practice squad for additional depth.

Washington will have leading receiver Terry McLaurin and offensive tackle Morgan Moses, both of whom were listed as questionable because of injuries.

Washington inactives: WR Robert Foster, S Cole Luke, DE Ryan Anderson, LB Jordan Kunaszyk and WR Jeff Badet.

Pittsburgh inactives: QB Josh Dobbs, PK Chris Boswell, CB Steven Nelson, DL Carlos Davis, T Derwin Gray, TE Kevin Rader.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video
Goodbye 2020
January 01 2021 12:00 am

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter