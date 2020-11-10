Steelers place four more on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- The Steelers placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Tuesday morning.

The four players include quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams. All will be isolated for five days and are not permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The players will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before they before they are potentially eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals one Sunday. The players are permitted to take part in virtual meetings.

The team placed tight end Vance McDonald on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday evening.