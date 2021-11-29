Steelers place star linebacker T.J. Watt on COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on the COVID-19 list.

The team made the announcement on Monday, a day after the Steelers were embarrassed 41-10 on the road in Cincinnati.

Watt is the third high-profile member of the Steelers to go on the COVID-19 list in recent weeks. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went into the COVID-19 protocol earlier this month.

Roethlisberger sat out practice after going onto the list on Oct. 13 and missed a tie with Detroit. He participated virtually the following week and returned to play in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fitzpatrick did not play against the Chargers after going onto the list on Oct. 15.

Watt’s 12 1/2 sacks rank second in the NFL, but he was limited to just two tackles against Cincinnati while dealing with hip and knee injuries suffered against the Lions.

Watt’s potential absence is the latest setback for Pittsburgh’s reeling defense. Veteran defensive linemen Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt are out with injuries and inside linebacker Robert Spillane left on Sunday with a knee injury and did not return.

The Steelers host AFC North-leading Baltimore (8-3) next Sunday.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter