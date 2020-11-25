Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- The Pittsburgh Steeler game vs the Baltimore Ravens, that was scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been postponed by the NFL.
The news comes from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The game has now been moved to Sunday.
The NFL released the following statement:
This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical expertsNFL
- Steelers-Ravens game on Thanksgiving postponed
- WVa man pleads to manslaughter in wife’s disappearance
- WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 12: Lions’ Thanksgiving tradition & best NFL rivalries
- Second stimulus checks: Economists urge new round of $1,200 payments to Americans
- Gov. Justice: COVID-19 vaccines may be available in WV by mid-December