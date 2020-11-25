Steelers-Ravens game on Thanksgiving postponed

Pittsburgh Steelers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- The Pittsburgh Steeler game vs the Baltimore Ravens, that was scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been postponed by the NFL.

The news comes from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The game has now been moved to Sunday.

The NFL released the following statement:

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts

NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter