Steelers re-sign defensive lineman Tyson Alualu for 2 years

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Tyson Alualu is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. The veteran defensive lineman signed a two-year contract Thursday that runs through the 2022 season.

The 33-year-old reportedly had agreed to a deal that would reunite him with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played for seven seasons after being taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft. Alualu never actually signed the contract and ended up deciding to remain in Pittsburgh instead.

Alualu’s return gives Pittsburgh’s defensive line some stability heading into 2021 while the rest of the defense is in flux following the departures of cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton and starting linebackers Bud Dupree and Vince Williams.

Alualu has been a dependable backup and occasional fill-in starter during his four seasons with the Steelers. He played in 15 games for Pittsburgh in 2020, finishing with 38 tackles and two sacks.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter