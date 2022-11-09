PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers signed well-traveled kicker Matthew Wright on Wednesday with starter Chris Boswell dealing with a nagging groin injury.

Boswell sustained the injury just before Pittsburgh’s loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 30. Nick Sciba made all three of his kicks – two field goals and an extra point – in a 35-13 loss.

Boswell did not practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday’s game against New Orleans (3-6) in doubt. The eight-year veteran has made 12 of 16 field goals and all nine of his extra points this season for the Steelers (2-6).

Wright spent two weeks with Kansas City earlier this season while filling in for injured Harrison Butker. Wright is 8 for 8 on extra points and 3 for 4 on field goals this season. This is Wright’s second stint with the Steelers. He kicked in three games for Pittsburgh in the 2020 season, converting all 11 of his kicks (four field goals, seven extra points).

Newly acquired cornerback William Jackson did not practice because of a back issue. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and linebacker Myles Jack (knee) also did not practice.

Cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (ribs) were full participants.

