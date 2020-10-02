https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Steelers-Titans game officially rescheduled for week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field as time runs out in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger’s season is over.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on injured reserve, ending the 37-year-old’s 16th season just two weeks in. Roethlisberger injured the arm late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-26 loss to Seattle. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New York, NY (WTRF)- The Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans game originally scheduled for Week 4 on Sunday, October 4, has been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.
 
The Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens game will move from Week 7 (October 25) to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.
 
The Steelers and Titans now each have a Week 4 bye and the Ravens bye, originally set for Week 8, will now be in Week 7.

The Steelers – Titans game was postponed after multiple Titans players and personnel tested positive for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter