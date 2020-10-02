Steelers-Titans game officially rescheduled for week 7

New York, NY (WTRF)- The Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans game originally scheduled for Week 4 on Sunday, October 4, has been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.
The Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens game will move from Week 7 (October 25) to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.
The Steelers and Titans now each have a Week 4 bye and the Ravens bye, originally set for Week 8, will now be in Week 7.
The Steelers – Titans game was postponed after multiple Titans players and personnel tested positive for coronavirus.
- Gov. DeWine speaks about President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis
- Multiple people arrested in Jefferson County last night following drug investigation
- VIDEO: Gov. Justice provides a prayer for President Trump and The First Lady
- “We can show that it works”; Health department praises quarantine protocols
- No demolition of homeless camps yet