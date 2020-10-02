Steelers-Titans game officially rescheduled for week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field as time runs out in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger’s season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on injured reserve, ending the 37-year-old’s 16th season just two weeks in. Roethlisberger injured the arm late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-26 loss to Seattle. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New York, NY (WTRF)- The Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans game originally scheduled for Week 4 on Sunday, October 4, has been rescheduled for Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.



The Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens game will move from Week 7 (October 25) to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.



The Steelers and Titans now each have a Week 4 bye and the Ravens bye, originally set for Week 8, will now be in Week 7.

The Steelers – Titans game was postponed after multiple Titans players and personnel tested positive for coronavirus.