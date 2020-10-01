Steelers- Titans game rescheduled for later this year, per source

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- NFL insider, Adam Schefter, tweeted this morning that the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans is being rescheduled for later this year, per source.
Schefter says there were two more positive tests in Tennessee, one player and one personnel.
This brings the total of 11 positive COVID-19 results in the Tennessee organization.
Five players and six other employees in total.
The Tennessee Titans have suspended all in-person activities until further notice after three players and five staffers originally tested positive for the coronavirus after a game with the Minnesota Vikings.
- Newsfeed Now: Burn victim goes viral on TikTok; Sonic employees go over & beyond for 7-year-old in Arkansas
- State Troopers investigate officer involved shooting in Raleigh County
- Governor, lawmakers plan aid for small businesses, renters
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 4 COVID-19 related deaths; 176 new positive cases
- Titans home game against Steelers to be rescheduled for later in the season