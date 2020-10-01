Steelers- Titans game rescheduled for later this year, per source

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- NFL insider, Adam Schefter, tweeted this morning that the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans is being rescheduled for later this year, per source.

Schefter says there were two more positive tests in Tennessee, one player and one personnel.

This brings the total of 11 positive COVID-19 results in the Tennessee organization.

Five players and six other employees in total.

The Tennessee Titans have suspended all in-person activities until further notice after three players and five staffers originally tested positive for the coronavirus after a game with the Minnesota Vikings.

