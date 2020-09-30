Steelers-Titans postponed after positive COVID-19 tests, sources say

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans is being postponed, sources told ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Sources said playing the game Monday night is among the options being considered to reschedule the contest.

The postponement follows positive COVID-19 tests among the Titans from four players — including starting nose tackle DaQuan Jones, long-snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson — and five team personnel members this week.

The Titans have closed their team facilities until Saturday.