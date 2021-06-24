Steelers to host fans for practices at Heinz Field

(WTRF)- The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold Training Camp in 2021 at Heinz Field and the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex after being denied approval from the NFL to have it at an off-site location.

This is the second straight year the team will not report to Latrobe, as it held Training Camp at Heinz Field in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We are disappointed we won’t be holding our 2021 Training Camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa,” said Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten in a statement released on Thursday morning. “We were prepared to safely host Training Camp on campus with fans, but unfortunately our plan was not approved due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

“We will now have training camp, which is slated to begin in late July, split between Heinz Field and the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Once our practice schedule is finalized, we will announce plans to host fans at Heinz Field for a select number of practices.

“We appreciate the support of Saint Vincent College and the Latrobe community, and we look forward to returning to campus in 2022.”

Because of NFL protocols regarding COVID-19, teams interested in holding their training camps away from their facility were required to submit a plan regarding how things would be executed. The Steelers submitted their plan to the NFL for the return to the Saint Vincent College campus in Latrobe. Included in the Steelers’ plan was for fans to be able to visit campus and watch practice, as had been the case since the team’s first full summer in Latrobe back in 1967.

“We are disappointed in the NFL’s and NFLPA’s decision regarding training camp, as one of our favorite annual traditions is welcoming the Steelers and their fans to campus,” said Saint Vincent College President Father Paul Taylor, O.S.B., in a statement released on Thursday morning. “The Steelers are an important part of the Saint Vincent community, and we look forward to welcoming the team and fans back next summer. As they begin the 2021 season, we pray for the health and safety of the entire organization and Steelers fans around the world, as well as an end to this pandemic.

Additional details about Steelers Training Camp will be announced on Steelers.com at a later date.