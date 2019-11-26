Live Now
Bishop Mark Brennan will announce his plan for the amends requirement of former Bishop Michael Bransfield at 1 PM. CLICK TO WATCH

Steelers to start rookie Hodges in rematch with Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)It’s officially “Duck season” again in Pittsburgh.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that rookie quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges will start on Sunday when the Steelers (6-5) face Cleveland (5-6).

Hodges came on in relief of an ineffective Mason Rudolph in a 16-10 victory over Cincinnati, throwing for a 79-yard touchdown to James Washington on his third snap that gave Pittsburgh the lead for good.

Tomlin stressed the decision is for one game only and did not commit to starting Hodges for the rest of the season. Tomlin added the decision was based on a variety of factors but downplayed the role of Rudolph’s ugly confrontation with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett at the end of Cleveland’s 21-7 victory on Nov. 14.

The start will be Hodges’ second this season. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 132 yards with a touchdown and an interception while filling in for an injured Rudolph in a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 13.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter