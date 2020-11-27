Steelers vs. Ravens game rescheduled again, now slated to be played Tuesday night

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Steelers vs. Ravens game has been postponed for a second time due to several Ravens players testing positive for COVID-19.
The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving but was moved to Sunday. Now the game has been moved to Tuesday night.
Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.
- Over 50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Marshall County
- Culver powers No. 15 WVU over Western Kentucky for Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic title
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 17,000+ new cases, 72 deaths reported over two days
- OSU head coach Day tests positive for COVID-19
- ODJFS says Ohioans filed more than 30,000 jobless claims last week