Steelers WR Smith-Schuster suffers concussion vs. Browns

CLEVELAND (AP)Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster sustained a concussion in Thursday’s game against the Browns from a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Smith-Schuster got drilled from the side by Browns cornerback Greedy Williams in the second quarter after attempting to catch a pass over the middle from Mason Rudolph. Smith-Schuster was hit by Williams and sandwiched by two other defenders.

Smith-Schuster stayed down on the field for several moments – and several Cleveland players knelt near him – while he was examined by Pittsburgh’s medical staff. He got up and walked directly to the Steelers’ locker room for evaluation and treatment.

Several minutes later, the Steelers announced he would not return and has entered league protocol for head injuries.

The 22-year-old came in with a team-leading 36 receptions for 503 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster is the youngest player in NFL history to reach 200 career receptions. He made his first Pro Bowl last season, when he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven TDs.

Also, Steelers running back James Conner left in the second quarter after re-injuring his right shoulder. He missed Pittsburgh’s past two games with the injury and was wearing extra-large shoulder pads for added protection.

