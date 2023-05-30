PITTSBURGH, PA. (WTRF)–The Steelers Organized Team Activities (OTAs) continued Tuesday at the South Side as players work on their timing and skill sets but for some, they are just enjoying being back on the field.

You can really tell as a unit we are all coming together. The chemistry is really building. You can tell. We are all really comfortable, starting to trust one another, and by each other’s side… Being out on the field is pretty fun. It goes by fast you know. I can’t believe it’s already been a year in the league. So I just try to embrace it every time that I’m on the field and just have fun with it. Jayln Warren, Steelers Running Back

For newly inquired defensive player Markus Golden, he’s just happy to be a Steelers.

I’ve always been a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. I love the way they do things. I actually wanted to come here when I was coming out from the draft years ago it feels like now. But just the defense to be able to come here and fly around. I know the rich history of linebackers flying around here making plays and I wanted to come here and be a part of that. Of course, I know a couple people on the team and Denzel Martin outside linebacker coach, we grew up together I can say because me and him were college roommates, so it felt good to reunite with him. Markus Golden, Steelers Linebacker

You’ve got to build the chemistry. The communication piece comes with that, talking on the field. That’s what I mentioned earlier, that’s what OTAs are about for us is just building that chemistry with the guys and getting a feel for everybody. Getting a feel for the defense because I’m new here. There are a few other guys who are new here. So, we are just gelling, learning together, and having growing pains, making plays together…It’s all part of it. It’s been good. Keanu Neal, Steelers Safety

OTAs continue on Wednesday and Thursday this week.