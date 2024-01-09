(WTRF) The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday at 1pm and will be without one of the best NFL players

NFL sack leader TJ Watt has been ruled out against the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement during his Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Watt has a grade 2 MCL sprain

Minkah Fitzpatrick will be limited early in week, but Tomin is “optimistic” about his inclusion.

Tomlin also said during the presser that Mason Rudolph will continue to be the starter this week vs. the Bills.

The Steelers made the playoffs after beating the Baltimore Ravens and getting help from the Tennessee Titans when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can watch the Steelers-Bills game on Sunday only on WTRF CBS