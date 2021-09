PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Our sister station, KDKA, reports that Steelers great and sports broadcaster Tunch Ilkin passed away Saturday morning. He had battled ALS.

SAD NEWS: Former Steelers player and broadcaster Tunch Ilkin has passed away following a battle with ALS. He was 63 years old. https://t.co/apBIvUe5FS — KDKA (@KDKA) September 4, 2021

KDKA reports that Ilkin worked in professional football for 37 years, 14 years as a player and 23 years as a broadcaster working with the Steelers. He was 63 years old.