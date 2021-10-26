WATCH: Tomlin gets heated when asked about USC job; Leaves press conference

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Mike Tomlin had his weekly press briefing with the media on Tuesday and it got heated after he was asked about rumors of him being the head coach of the USC Trojans.

When asked about the head coaching job at USC Tomlin said ‘I don’t have time for that speculation.’

Tomlin continued by saying ‘ I got one of the best jobs in all of professional sport, why would I have any interest in college football.’

Tomlin double down by saying ‘ that will be the last time I address it, not only today but moving forward. Never say never, but NEVER!’

When asked if anyone else in the media had questions Tomlin said ‘thank you’ and continued with ‘Anyone asking Sean Payton about that? Anybody asking Andy Reid stuff about like that?”

Tomlin got up and left the press conference.

You can watch the clip below