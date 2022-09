An 11-year-old might be in timeout after he stole his grandparents’ car.

The boy crashed the car into a pole near Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue, according to KDKA.

No one was injured, and the news outlet says no one has been charged at this time.

The news outlet also says the boy is with his family members.