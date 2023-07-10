17 people were taken to the hospital during the Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says they received 37 calls, with 17 transports to the hospital.

The transports were for heat-related issues, some falls, one seizure, and two cardiac arrest patients.

One worker tearing down the setup inside the stadium went into cardiac arrest on the floor and was transported to a local hospital.

When leaving the facility, one of the paramedics from an outside agency also went into cardiac arrest on Art Rooney Ave. That worker was also treated and taken to a local hospital