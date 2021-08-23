2-year-old girls body recovered from Allegheny River

Authorities say the body of a missing 2-year-old girl was recovered from the Allegheny River in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

State police in Warren County said the child, whose name wasn’t released, was reported missing at about 11 a.m.

Saturday from her home in Limestone Township near Tidioute.

Troopers said a tracking dog tracked her scent from her bedroom to the place where she was believed to have fallen into the water.

State police and volunteer fire department rescuers and others began a search, and police said the girl’s body was recovered Sunday.