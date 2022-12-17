PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — During a three alarm fire in Pittsburgh overnight, three people were killed, according to NBCNews.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The fire broke out at the 3400 block of McClure Avenue stated the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, and many calls were made to emergency services alerting them.

It was stated by officials using Broadcastify, that there were four children in the home

Starting off as a two-alarm fire, it became a larger situation and another fire company was called to the scene.

An hour into the ordeal, it was reported that a female was taken to the hospital in stable by serious condition. A firefighter, who suffered from an arm laceration, was also taken to the hospital.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety stated to NBCNews that there were three other residents of the home, and they were unaccounted for.

At 3:50 p.m. the fire was declared under control, however there were three occupants found dead after investigation.

The victims were not identified by officials at this time, and the investigation in the cause of the fire is on-going.