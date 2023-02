PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — On Tuesday afternoon, four students were shot outside Pittsburgh’s Westinghouse Academy in Homewood, according to our affiliate KDKA.

Police say the shooting happened after the school’s dismissal time, and that it is too soon to determine if this was a random or targeted shooting.

The students shot include three 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. Pittsburgh Public Safety says none of the injuries is life-threatening.

