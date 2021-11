PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 27: Police members respond to the site of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood on October 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to reports, at least 12 people were shot, 4 dead and three police officers hurt during the incident. The shooter surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

A 4-year-old from Pittsburgh has died after a gunshot wound to the face.

Pittsburgh police say responded with EMS to a home near the 500 block of N Negley Avenue for a child with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, it’s possible that the child accidentally shot himself.

No charges have been filed yet in connection with the incident.

The investigation is currently ongoing