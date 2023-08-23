UPDATE 1:30 PM- The Pennslyvania State Police, Troop B Major Case Team, will be taking over the Active Shooter incident in Garfield.

UPDATE 12:12 PM- Officers are beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad St. If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location. Officers say they will be entering to help guide you to safety.

Pittsburgh police say there is currently an active shooting situation happening in the Garfield neighborhood.

Officials are saying to avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood.

Police say this is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired.

According to multiple reports, deputies were trying to serve an eviction notice when an occupant began to open fire.

